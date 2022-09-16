LABS Group (LABS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $66,303.00

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $66,303.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,620.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00058232 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012794 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005499 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00064756 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00079199 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group (LABS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LABS Group is labsgroup.io. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.

LABS Group Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Labs is disrupting real estate investments in the largest asset class through the world’s first end to end real estate investment ecosystem by fractionalizing real estate investments. Powered by the LABS ecosystem token through decentralized finance (DeFi) and governance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

