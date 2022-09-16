Lanceria Market Cap Reaches $606,596.28 (LANC)

Lanceria (LANC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Lanceria has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $606,596.28 and approximately $4,827.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2021. Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs. Lanceria’s official website is lanceria.io/exchanges.

Lanceria Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lanceria is building the definitive freelancing platform using blockchain technology, AI, lower fees and a streamlined workflow for independent contractors and businesses.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

