Landshare (LAND) Hits Market Cap of $1.99 Million

Landshare (LAND) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Landshare has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Landshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00003424 BTC on popular exchanges. Landshare has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $18,861.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 161% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,459.41 or 0.32734841 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 575.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00102932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00839715 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Landshare

Landshare was first traded on June 15th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,820,193 coins and its circulating supply is 2,946,124 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Landshare is landshare.io.

Buying and Selling Landshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Landshare aims to bring real estate to the Binance Smart Chain. Featuring asset-based stablecoin vaults, a utility token, house flipping pools, and a governance protocol, Landshare offers a full-fledged DeFi platform based on US real estate assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

