Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Down 2.5 %

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 47,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,909. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,309,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 103,869 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 637,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 91,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

