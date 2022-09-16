Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Down 2.5 %
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 47,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,909. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
