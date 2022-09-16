Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,086 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,688. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

