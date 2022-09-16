Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Trading Down 3.4 %

AOS stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.11. 21,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.70. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.