Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

EMGF traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 48,450 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $53.73.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.