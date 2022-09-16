Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,413,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,113 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 20.6% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $189,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of RSP traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.20. 72,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.30 and a 200-day moving average of $146.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

