Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,585 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.6% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,195,665 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $63.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

