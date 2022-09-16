Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,238 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.50. 40,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,666. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day moving average is $107.52.

