Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires 44,142 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,142 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,272.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,001,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 928,950 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,157,000 after purchasing an additional 796,397 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 818,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after buying an additional 375,031 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,036,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,863,000 after buying an additional 307,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,313,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCN stock remained flat at $20.94 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,452. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02.

