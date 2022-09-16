Legacy Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.76. The company had a trading volume of 26,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,164. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.