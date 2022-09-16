Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 230 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $2,388,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,604 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 836,939 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $117,791,000 after acquiring an additional 152,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

ABT stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.78. The company had a trading volume of 124,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,131. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.21 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.