Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 126,128 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 515,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,128 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $106,572,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,814,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,701,000 after acquiring an additional 52,917 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,469,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,352,000 after buying an additional 217,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after buying an additional 424,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 990,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after buying an additional 105,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,769. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $21.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56.

