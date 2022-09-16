Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 112,132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 176,839 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.35. 27,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,192. The firm has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.75. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

