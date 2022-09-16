Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 23.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $101.63. 151,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,326,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.39. The firm has a market cap of $133.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.