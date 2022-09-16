Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $48.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.4% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $48,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VTI stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.68. 59,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,989. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

