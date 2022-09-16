Legacy Private Trust Co. Invests $12.37 Million in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 256,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,374,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 1.1% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.24% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,113,000 after acquiring an additional 144,780 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,138. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.60. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $50.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

