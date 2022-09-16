Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 4,791 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 92.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,517,000 after buying an additional 138,838 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 721.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 142,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 125,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 163.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 94,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 69,620 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CSM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.31. 8,466 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.