Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $121.58. 13,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

