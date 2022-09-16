LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Short Interest Up 22.0% in August

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of TREE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.18. 260,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,213. The company has a market capitalization of $410.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $67.13. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $164.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 8,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $280,767.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $630,067.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 477.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after buying an additional 215,630 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in LendingTree by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

