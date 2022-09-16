Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share.

Li-Cycle Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE LICY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LICY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

About Li-Cycle

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 461.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 66.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

