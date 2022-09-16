Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share.
Li-Cycle Stock Down 4.3 %
NYSE LICY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LICY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle
About Li-Cycle
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li-Cycle (LICY)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.