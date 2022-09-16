LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.11 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Stock Performance
Shares of LifeVantage stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 58,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,496. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.22. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $7.70.
LifeVantage Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.06% of the company’s stock.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeVantage (LFVN)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.