LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.11 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage Stock Performance

Shares of LifeVantage stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 58,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,496. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.22. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.