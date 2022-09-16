LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 16.2 %

LPTH stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

