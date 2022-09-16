LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.
LightPath Technologies Trading Down 16.2 %
LPTH stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
