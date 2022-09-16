Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 453.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Linde by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Linde stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.85. 52,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,889. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.80. The stock has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

