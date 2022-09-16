Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Sells $7,227,480.00 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,886,556.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

On Thursday, September 8th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 5.1 %

LYV stock traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.86 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,149,000 after buying an additional 1,172,495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,157,000 after buying an additional 304,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,537,000 after acquiring an additional 635,049 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.