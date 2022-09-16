Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 947 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2,869.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,313,000 after acquiring an additional 706,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,895,000 after acquiring an additional 261,118 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.64. 90,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,319. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $113.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.