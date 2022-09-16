Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,014 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1,352.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 49,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in Intel by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 27,771 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,976,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $153,279,000 after acquiring an additional 708,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC remained flat at $28.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 959,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,614,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $28.71 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.