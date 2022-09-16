Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 344 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.8% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $89.27. 148,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,530,583. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.94. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

