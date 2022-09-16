Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for 0.4% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,332,000 after buying an additional 277,282 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,262,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 461.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 28,168 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNR traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $52.44. 2,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,880. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.53. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $65.66.

