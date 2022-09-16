Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $97.88. 47,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.07.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Argus dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

