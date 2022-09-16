Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.54 billion.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.05.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.98. 10,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,681. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $118.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.92.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

