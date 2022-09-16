LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
LTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
NYSE LTC traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.16. 706,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,720. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $45.49.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in LTC Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 213,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,222 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
