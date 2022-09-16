LunchMoney (LMY) Price Tops $0.0007

LunchMoney (LMY) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a market cap of $107,967.09 and approximately $52.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,666.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00058418 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005478 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00065005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00079277 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,797,937 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney.

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

