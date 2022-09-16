Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.84

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.84 and traded as high as C$9.72. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$9.64, with a volume of 157,661 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUG shares. Cormark lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.03.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.89. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$226.95 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.8099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.78%.

In other Lundin Gold news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,928,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,515,125.90.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

