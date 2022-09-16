LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target Raised to €840.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from €825.00 ($841.84) to €840.00 ($857.14) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on LVMUY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €826.00 ($842.86) to €723.00 ($737.76) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. HSBC lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €790.00 ($806.12) to €815.00 ($831.63) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($857.14) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $786.86.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

LVMUY stock opened at $127.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.27. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of $112.04 and a one year high of $171.91.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

