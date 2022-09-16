Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Short Interest Update

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,353,000 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the August 15th total of 1,581,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGDPF. Desjardins decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.85 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.92.

Marathon Gold Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Gold stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 57,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,505. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

