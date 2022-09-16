Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Purchases New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 19,264 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 42.2% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 83,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,680,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $253.47 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.04.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

