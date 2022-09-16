Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.2% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $85.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile



Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

