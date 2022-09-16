Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,841 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after buying an additional 201,744 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 63.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Down 1.1 %

VFC traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $40.12. 160,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,109. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. Cowen cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on V.F. to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

