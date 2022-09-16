Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $579,000 Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Martin Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.05.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

