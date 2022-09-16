Martin Capital Partners LLC Invests $258,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,218 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.86. 177,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,190. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

