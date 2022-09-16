Martin Capital Partners LLC Takes $2.60 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.71. 140,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.28.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.79.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

