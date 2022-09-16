Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Up 52.8% in August

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,500 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the August 15th total of 441,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 172.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRETF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:MRETF opened at $7.77 on Friday. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

