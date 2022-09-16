Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $7.34 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,830,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $57.36. 9,195,665 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.07.

