Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.30. 7,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,392. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.88.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

