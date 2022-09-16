Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $11,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 179,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in ResMed by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,647. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

Shares of RMD stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.27. 6,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,169. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $291.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.90.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. ResMed’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

