Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 633 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,037. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.38. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

