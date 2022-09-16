MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.50% of MasTec worth $27,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.18.

MasTec Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE MTZ traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $80.05. 10,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,162. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.