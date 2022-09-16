MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.89-$4.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$615.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.81 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $393.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $29.69.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 62.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

